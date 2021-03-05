El Paso middle and high school students are invited to enter an art exhibition being put on by the Great Khalid Foundation and El Paso Electric.
The foundation’s newest initiative, Fine Arts Student Exhibition, this year is themed Celebrating Black History. Students can select a public figure, historical moment or other topic within Black history and channel their learning and interpretation into an original art piece.
“We’re always excited to create programs that encourage self-expression through the arts,” Linda Wolfe, executive director of the Great Khalid Foundation, said in a statement.
“But we’re especially proud of a program that increases Black history educational opportunities.” The application period runs through April 30.
Ten finalists will be selected to showcase their work at the exhibit on June 19 in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday. Three winners will be selected, with prizes of $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place.
The foundation was started by El Paso Grammy-nominated artist Khalid in 2019 to support music and schools in underserved communities in the region and has since grown to include a variety of initiatives.
Information & application:
thegreatkhalidfoundation.org/finearts
