Everyday imagination and creativity are often fueled when there’s a need to break out of the mundane.
And staying safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic sure has made our lives mundane. To foster creativity and keep the mind busy, several area organizations are getting creative themselves, providing fun learning activities to fuel our brains.
Here’s a look at a few:
Creative Kids
Two years ago, Creative Kids co-founder Stephen Ingle began working on a website to help educate teachers on the value of art in the classroom.
Making Art Possible was an initiative to provide educators packaged materials to incorporate art into history, math and other subjects and make them more fun for students.
The initiative stalled, as Ingle was told many school systems weren’t ready for it.
“And at this point, now it becomes an asset,” Ingle said, pointing to learning tools Creative Kids offers online.
Among them is a video series of art lessons and activities such as “Our Family is a Rock” where you learn to paint rocks to resemble family members. Other activities include creating an abstract portrait, drawing simple line portraits and making layered cut paper desert landscapes.
The instructional videos feature music by El Paso Pro-Musica and Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, among other local musicians.
“It’s on a much smaller scale, but it’s part of what we want to do with the website,” Ingle said, adding that the Making Art Possible site should launch within two weeks.
Creative Kids also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso to provide weekly art lessons and other activities to their youth.
Find the lessons at creativekidsinc on Yahoo and @creativekidsart on Facebook. Tag your work #creativekidsart.
Info: creativekidsart.org.
El Paso Museum of Art
Although the city’s art museum remains closed, it’s providing learning resources online.
That includes a virtual gallery collection and family guide, downloadable activities where you can sketch your favorite piece of art from the museum’s collection.
One of its coolest activities is called an augmented reality experience, where you can use a cell phone app to scan provided artwork and go on a multi-sensory interactive trip. What does that mean? The scanned artwork will come to life with movement, voices, music and more to help you learn about the piece and the artist.
Find activities at epma.art/art-school/virtual-family-guide and download the Augment El Paso app on your phone. Be sure to tag your pieces @elpasomuseumofart on social media to share your work.
Info: epma.art.
Coloring with Barracuda
Coloring is not just for kids, and it can help keep our minds busy.
To help, Barracuda Public Relations is making custom quarantine coloring sheets available to download and print at no cost.
The pages of iconic people and symbols of the border community – Juan Gabriel, Selena, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Chico the Chihuahua and the gold poppies, among others – were created by Ana Gabriela Becerra, the firm’s public relations director of design.
More coloring pages will be released throughout the year, said Marina Monsisvais, founder and owner of Barracuda.
Find the coloring sheets at BarracudaPR.com and share your work on social media with #QuarantineColoringSheet.
Info: BarracudaPR.com
