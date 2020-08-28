NEW YORK — A decade ago, Katy Perry could sing the alphabet and top the music charts.
Her name was synonymous with being No. 1 on the Billboard chart, as the pop star logged hit after hit after hit with anthems like “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “Roar” and more.
But as the saying goes, when you’re on top, the only way to go is down.
That was part of Perry’s experience roughly three years ago when she released “Witness,” which had some success but didn’t dominate the charts. Though the first single “Chained to the Rhythm” became a Top 5 hit, others fizzled.
“I definitely had to go on a real emotional, psychological and spiritual journey during those years to find my smile, ‘cause I lost it,” Perry continued. “That’s why the record is called ‘Smile.’”
“Smile,” her fifth major-label album, was to be released Friday, Aug. 28, and at a time that the 35-year-old — who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and close to giving birth to a baby girl — is thinking about life differently.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Perry talks about finding her smile again, wedding planning during the coronavirus pandemic and celebrating the 10th anniversary of her epic “Teenage Dream” album.
Q: What will fans hear on “Smile”?
It’s a record full of hopefulness and resilience and a little bit of joy and some fun. ...I think that it’s always a good time to have a little hope injected, especially these days.
This record is really talking about my own experience in walking through hell and finding the light and coming out of that.
Q: On the title track you sing: “Had a piece of humble pie/That ego check saved my life.” What made you write that lyric?
I mean, like, I am not invincible. I am not perfect. I have fallen flat on my face so many different times and learned from that growth and have been living in the public, in the spotlight for over 12 years, and have had moments that were really intense.
For me, I don’t necessarily like to avoid or ignore, I just like to come to terms. Obviously when you’re in it, you hate it. But I do believe that you have the choice when you can zoom out just a little bit from the situation and say, “OK, what am I getting from this?
Q: It’s the 10-year anniversary of “Teenage Dream,” which matched the record Michael Jackson’s “Bad” set for most No. 1 singles from an album. How does it feel when you think about that album and period of your life?
It’s amazing. In your twenties you hear about people that are more mature than you saying time flies. It’s starting to fly. You are such a different person in your twenties than you are in your thirties.
And I love that record and it means a lot. And I try and always approach writing music from a super vulnerable, authentic open-book place, so that whoever wants to relate to it can. I think “Teenage Dream,” it really encapsulated this fantastical view of love. It was nostalgic in some ways.
Q: Mariah Carey mentioned that being pregnant made her voice stronger. Has being pregnant done anything to your voice?
It’s interesting having 45 extra pounds just kind of like sitting on you; 30 of that is just right here on my lung capacity.
It’s not been too challenging, but I’ve definitely had to change a couple of keys. But I think that’s just because of the physical intensity of it.
Q: How is wedding planning going?
There’s bigger things going on in the world. I don’t want to say, “Oh, how sad is it that I had to postpone or cancel or whatever.”
It’s so many other horrible things going on. What we’re hoping for is just a safe, healthy baby.
