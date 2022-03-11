This time of year, many El Pasoans plan a trip to Phoenix to watch spring training.
However, the Major League Baseball lockout will keep the sport’s best stars away from their fans. While the owners and players association negotiate toward a new collective bargaining agreement, the lockout enforced last December means that any MLB player on the 40-man roster is not allowed into their team’s complex in Florida and Arizona.
They’re not even allowed to communicate with any manager, coach or staff member in their organization.
How does the MLB lockout impact the El Paso Chihuahuas and the rest of Minor League Baseball? The good news is that it doesn’t affect their schedule.
The Chihuahuas will start the season in Round Rock on April 5 before their home opener series April 12-17 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
The lockout may impact how the Chihuahuas’ roster at the start of the season.
That’s because all MLB teams begin the season with a 26-man active roster, so those players who are not allowed into their spring training complex may get some time in Double A or Triple A teams.
Players like MacKenzie Gore and Luis Campusano, who are on the Padres 40-man, cannot yet report to Peoria for spring training. When the MLB lockout ends, both players will need some time to catch up before they can play in El Paso or possibly San Diego.
The Chihuahuas might have a few players that would normally start the season in Double-A San Antonio. But because of the extended work stoppage, they get an early opportunity to shine in El Paso.
It also means that baseball veterans like outfielder Nomar Mazara will get a head start on his spring training with hopes of making the Padres roster.
The former Texas Rangers top prospect is only 26, and he has spent the last seasons in the big leagues, including 2021 in Detroit. He signed a Minor League contract with the Padres, which allowed him to report to Peoria with the rest of the Minor League ballplayers.
There will be plenty of baseball fans who stay away from both Florida and Arizona this spring.
However, some teams are taking a friendlier approach and allowing fans into spring training. Instead of playing on the main field, they often will play on back fields that more resemble a park where kids play their little league games.
Here is a list from Baseball America of teams in the Cactus League that are allowing fans to come and watch their Minor Leaguers:
Milwaukee Brewers (Phoenix) – beginning March 13, fans can access the back fields.
Chicago Cubs (Mesa) – fans can access the back fields and watch Minor League spring training.
Arizona Diamondbacks (Salt River): Fans can access the back fields and watch Minor League spring training for free.
Colorado Rockies (Salt River): Fans can access the back fields and watch Minor League spring training.
Cleveland Guardians (Goodyear): Fans have access to fields 1 and 2 down each line.
Seattle Mariners (Peoria): Fans are allowed to access the back fields from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Glendale): Fans can access back fields and attend Minor League spring training starting March 15.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
