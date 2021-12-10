Kappy's Corner: UTEP could bring home first bowl win since 1967

The Miners are headed to Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl to meet the Fresno State Bulldogs on Dec. 18.
It’s a matchup many predicted, especially after North Texas knocked off UTSA on the last week of the regular season.
Once the Mean Green upset the previously undefeated Roadrunners, both teams ended up in Frisco playing in different bowl games.
The Miners had also been linked to the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl, but UTSA became the C-USA representative following its 11-1 regular season.
The NCAA added an extra bowl game – the Frisco Football Classic, which will feature North Texas and Miami (Ohio).
UTEP was in the driver’s seat for the New Mexico Bowl.
The Miners started off 2021 by winning six of their first seven games, becoming bowl eligible midway through the season.
However, the team won just one game in its final five contests.
Defense, offense
Head coach Dana Dimel built his team with a strong defense that at one point was ranked ninth in the nation.
That defense kept the Miners in all but two games this season and they finished second in C-USA to UAB. Players like Jadrian Taylor (6 ½ sacks), Praise Amaewhule (5 ½ sacks), Dy’vonne Inyang (3 interceptions), Breon Hayward (97 tackles), and Tyrice Knight (86 tackles, two sacks, and one interception) led the way for the Miners.
Offensively, UTEP has one of the best receivers in the country.
Jacob Cowing finished the regular season with 1,330 yards and seven touchdowns. The sophomore has 14 100-yard games in his career –the most for any Miner.
He passed legendary receiver Chuck Hughes, who had 13 from 1964 to 1966. Cowing also had nine 100-yard games this season, which tied the single season record set by Hughes in 1965.
It is only fitting that teammate Justin Garrett will give Cowing his No. 2 jersey for next season. Garrett has worn the No. 2 jersey to pay tribute to Miner Luke Laufenberg, who lost his battle with cancer two years ago.
Fresno as foe
Fresno State, a former conference foe when both schools played in the WAC, had a terrific season, finishing 9-3 and in second place in the Mountain West Conference’s Western Division.
Fresno’s head coach Kalen DeBoer was recently named to the same position at the University of Washington. Running back coach Lee Marks was named Fresno’s interim head coach.
The team also lost its starting quarterback Jake Haener to the transfer portal. The senior had thrown for nearly 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns, but he opted to play his extra COVID season for DeBoer at Washington where he started his college career. That leaves the Bulldogs with a pair of inexperienced freshmen at the quarterback spot.
Fresno State still has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, including seniors Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims, junior receiver Jalen Cropper and sophomore Josh Kelly. The question is, which young quarterback will be tasked with getting them the football?
On the defensive side, linemen David Perales, Kevin Atkins and Arron Mosby combined for 19 quarterback sacks. They will be a challenge for UTEP’s offensive line. Junior free safety Evan Williams led the team in tackles and interceptions.
UTEP and Fresno match up pretty evenly on paper. That means UTEP has a good chance to leave Albuquerque with something it has not had since 1967 – a bowl win.
––
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4-7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. Email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.