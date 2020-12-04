Brett McMurphy, a national college football columnist for Stadium Network, on Nov. 30 was the first to tweet that El Paso’s Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl had been canceled.
That 36-word Twitter post was the biggest blow in a wild 72-hour period that had a ton of sports developments for the borderland.
The bowl game had not been canceled since its inception in 1935, but the city’s recent battle with COVID-19 was enough for the Sun Bowl Association to pull the plug on the Dec. 31 contest between the ACC and Pac-12.
McMurphy’s tweet caught everyone off guard because the Sun Bowl Association had not announced the cancelation.
The association made its formal announcement a day later after unanimously approving the cancelation.
“While it is a very sad decision to make, we believe it is the right decision based on the current situation in El Paso and the nation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The safety and well-being of everybody involved must be our priority,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said in a statement.
“We look forward to bringing back El Paso’s long-standing tradition game 2021 and all the festivities associated with the game.”
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, the game’s sponsor, in a statement said all game-day employees would receive their usual paycheck and announced a donation of one million meals to El Paso food banks as part of their commitment to the city.
UTEP football fiasco
Just a few hours after the Sun Bowl story leaked, it was reported that the UTEP football team likely had its Saturday, Nov. 28 away game against Rice needlessly canceled due to false positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
The Miners had tested the previous Monday and Wednesday and were clear when they departed El Paso for Houston early Friday afternoon. However, Rice had required all conference opponents to take a PCR (nasal swab) COVID test upon arriving in Houston. One player tested positive.
Although the Miners put the player and his roommate in isolation, Rice refused to play the game until all UTEP players tested again.
UTEP agreed to rapid antigen testing, which is less reliable, and an additional 10 players tested positive. Both teams agreed to cancel the game. The Miners flew back to El Paso on their charter plane, while the positive players were bused back to town.
Once home, the team was screened with the more reliable PCR tests – and it turned out that 10 of the 11 players who tested in Houston had received false positive results and didn’t have the virus.
Basketball woes
While the UTEP football team was waiting for results of their PCR test results, one player on the men’s basketball team tested positive. That resulted in the postponement of the team’s Sunday, Nov. 29, game against the University of Arizona.
Unlike football, the basketball rosters are only 13 players (plus staff).
If a player tests positive, the team can’t resume play for at least five days following contact tracing. The player must also test negative for three consecutive days before returning to the team’s normal activities.
The UTEP women won their second game of the season on Nov. 28 against Incarnate Word, but the game was pushed back an hour after one of the officials had tested positive for COVID.
Last minute arrangements were made to bring a replacement official to the Don Haskins Center.
COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the sports world since things resumed over the summer, and there is no way to predict what will happen until a vaccine is readily available. The only thing certain is to expect the unexpected.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com. His column appears periodically in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section.
