The college football season is at the midway point, and UTEP has been one of the pleasant surprises of 2021.
Despite winning just five games in his first three years, head coach Dana Dimel has led the Miners to their best record since 2010, with a 5-1 record as of Oct. 15. His team is on the verge of being bowl eligible for the first time since 2014 and the Miners are starting to make believers out of all of their doubters. How did this happen?
First, this UTEP football team has taken advantage of their schedule.
Before the season began, it looked like the Miners should win three of their first four football games.
That is exactly what happened, and since their blowout loss to Boise State in week three of the season, the orange and blue have won their last three games.
That includes a pair of contests against C-USA opponents Old Dominion and Southern Miss. It should be pointed out that UTEP’s first six opponents have a combined record of 8 wins and 29 losses. However, the Miners are doing exactly what they are supposed to do against lesser competition – win.
The schedule will get much tougher over the final six games, with league powers La Tech, UAB, UTSA and Florida Atlantic waiting to play the Miners.
The Nov. 6 home game against the Roadrunners has a chance to be a special one, since UTSA is still undefeated and they should be ranked in the top 25 by the time they arrive in El Paso.
Another reason for UTEP’s first half turnaround is their defense.
Dimel brought in Bradley Dale Peveto as his new coordinator during the offseason, and the coaching veteran has an extremely talented group to work with.
Defensive end Praise Amaewhule is the leader of the defense, but the entire unit has come up with big play after big play all season long. The Miners are giving up only 300 yards of total offense per game, and they rank first in C-USA in total defense.
Finally, Dimel has one of the biggest playmakers in all of college football in receiver Jacob Cowing. Through six games, the junior from Tucson has 609 receiving yards and four touchdowns, which ranks 7th among all FBS receivers. Cowing is also averaging 23.4 yards per reception, which is third best in college football.
As electrifying as Cowing has been, senior Justin Garrett has been the perfect complementary receiver, with 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Miners are still a running team led by Ronald Awatt and Deion Hankins, but Cowing, Garrett, and sophomore quarterback Gavin Hardison have made their passing game equally as dangerous.
There is still a lot of football left to be played and anything can happen between now and Nov. 26 when they wrap up their regular season in Birmingham, Alabama.
The UTEP Miners are now a contender in Conference USA, something that has not been said since 2010.
That team, coached by Mike Price. lost five of their last six games to finish the regular season 6-6, and then the Miners lost to BYU in the New Mexico Bowl.
Hopefully, history doesn’t repeat itself this time around.
Steve Kaplowitz has hosted "Sportstalk" from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso.
