It will be tough for any college basketball coach to top what Chris Jans did during his five seasons at New Mexico State.
His 122-32 record, including a ridiculous 83% wins in conference games, is off the charts. He also took the Aggies to three NCAA Tournaments, which included a first-round win over the University of Connecticut in the East Region on March 17.
His program was so good that the only opponent who was able to get the best of him was COVID-19. That is what kept NMSU from making the NCAA Tournament in 2020 – and also what forced him to move to Phoenix for two months and play his home games at Eastwood High School last season.
It is still hard to believe that a high major program did not grab Jans away from NMSU a few years ago.
From Aggie to Bulldog
This year, Mississippi State recognized his talent and on Sunday, March 20 hired him to take over the school’s basketball program – a day after he led the Aggies in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.
“What stood out about Coach Jans was his culture of accountability, hard-working mentality, emphasis on player development and vision for the future. ... Coach Jans is a proven leader and winner,” Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen told the Associated Press.
He replaces Ben Howland, who left after seven seasons with the Bulldogs. Neither he nor the school provided an explanation for his departure.
Although history suggests that successful head coaches often struggle after leaving schools like NMSU and UTEP, Jans is not an ordinary coach. He is that rare type that can recruit high-level athletes and coach them up with an intense in-your-face style that has made the Aggies one of the toughest mid-majors in college basketball.
I expect Jans to bring the Bulldogs men’s basketball program back to prominence and make them one of the better teams in the Southeastern Conference.
Replacement options
NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia has a few excellent candidates to choose from as he searches for the Aggies next men’s basketball head coach.
James Miller is the obvious pick should Moccia decide to stay in-house and build from within. Miller served as NMSU’s associate head coach the last four years. He has a successful track record at New Mexico Junior College, a school that is considered one of the toughest places to win in college basketball. He was also given a terrific endorsement by Jans, who called Miller a “no brainer” for NMSU.
If Moccia decides to look elsewhere, the name to remember is Greg Heiar. The 46-year-old just finished his first season at Northwestern Florida State, where he took over a six-win team from the year before and won the National Junior College National Championship. Heiar also worked with Jans at Wichita State under Gregg Marshall, and both coaches have the same “play angry” mentality on the court.
If Moccia picks Heiar, he is essentially hiring Jans 2.0 to take over the Aggies as they prepare to transition into Conference USA next summer.
Moccia will conduct a nationwide search for his next head coach and interviews are expected to start later this week. If everything goes well, NMSU should have their next men’s basketball leader in place by early April.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
