The UTEP football team is off to its best start since 2010, and the next two games will be aired on ESPN2.
With the Big 10 and Pac 12 conferences starting their football seasons in late October and early November, ESPN is looking to fill its weekend time slots with the best available games.
Suddenly the Miners are a popular option for them.
When former UTEP football coach Mike Price delivered back-to-back eight-win seasons and a pair of bowl games, the Miners were an ESPN favorite. His team also cracked the Top 25 in 2005.
Since then, there has been little opportunity for the football program to be showcased.
What a difference winning makes.
UTEP is offering fans a chance to have cardboard cutouts of their faces or favorite character inside the Sun Bowl Stadium for the remainder of the 2020 season.
For $39, Miner supporters can upload their image online to be displayed at the four remaining regular season home games. Cutouts will be available for pickup at the end of the season.
Visit utepminers.com and click on the home image on “fan cutouts.”
I am hoping that UTEP or presenting sponsor Oscar Arrieta’s Allstate Agency will produce cutouts of legendary Miner players and coaches.
How cool would it be to sit next to a cutout of Don Haskins? Or Aaron Jones?
The university can have fun with this idea and randomly scatter some of the best players and coaches in program history throughout the Sun Bowl. Then, they can get every living Miners legend to sign their cutout and auction them off to the highest bidder after the season.
All of the money raised can go to the athletic department.
The El Paso Locomotive FC wrapped up its 2020 regular season in dominating fashion.
The club finished its final 11 matches with eight wins and three draws to clinch first place in Group C.
Head coach and technical director Mark Lowry has stressed improvement during the season for his club and that is exactly what happened.
Defense grew stronger as the season progressed while 10 different players scored goals.
All of the team’s success on the pitch did not come without a cost for Locomotive FC, however.
The club has been dealing with injuries to Andrew Fox, Nick Ross, Chiró N’Toko and Omar Salgado.
While Ross returned to play in the season finale, both Chiro and Salgado will not be available for the postseason.
Locomotive FC’s playoff run was to begin Saturday, Oct. 10 against FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com. His column appears periodically in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section.
