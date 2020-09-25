Last month, I interviewed Aaron Jones for the cover story of El Paso Inc. Magazine.
His 2019 season with the Green Bay Packers was one for the ages. He set a new franchise record with 23 touchdowns (including the postseason) and broke 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his young career.
However, he’s in the final year of his rookie contract with the team and has not received a contract extension.
Jones is still without a new deal, while other 2017 NFL Draft running backs have received hefty raises, including:
• Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers: 4 years, $64 million
• Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 5 years, $75 million
• Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 5 years, $63 million
• Joe Mixon: Cincinnati Bengals: 4 years, $48 million
The former Burges High School Mustang and UTEP Miner, Jones, 25, was overlooked by NFL executives this offseason in a survey from ESPN, and they failed to include him as a top 10 running back in the league.
That has once again left Jones to play with a chip on his shoulder, so he’s out to prove that 2019 was not a fluke. Jones, who goes by “Showtyme 33” on social media, is picking up right where he left off.
In the win at Minnesota on Sept. 13, he ran for 66 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
At home against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 20, Jones exploded for a career best 168 yards on 18 carries and another 68 receiving yards on eight receptions. He scored three touchdowns.
“That’s pretty amazing. Jonesy, he’s such a game-breaker,” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the Lions win on Sunday. Nobody has been a bigger fan of Jones than Rodgers, who has constantly sung Jones praises since his rookie season in 2017.
Green Bay has made Jones their top option at running back since last season, and he continues to have huge games.
However, the Packers drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round, making some people wonder if the club is preparing to lose their star runner after the season.
Jones says all the right things whenever he is asked about a contract extension. In fact, reporters wondered what he thought of all the new contracts guys like Kamara, Cook and Mixon received prior to the start of the season.
“Just congratulations to those guys,” Jones said in the Zoom meeting. “They’re just helping out all the running backs on the market. So big kudos and congrats to those guys. It’s very well-deserved to them.”
The first two games are pretty good indicators as to what Jones will do for the rest of the 2020 season.
The schedule is favorable, since Green Bay plays the NFC South and AFC South this year.
The Packers want to give Jones 15 to 20 carries per game and not wear him out They have some terrific options at the running back position including Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin, and Dillon.
However, Jones is a game breaker and he always seems to find the end zone for Green Bay.
It is hard to overlook that, and the Packers will have a tough decision to make as the season progresses.
Even if they choose not to pay Jones, another NFL team would gladly give him the raise he deserves.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com. His column appears periodically in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section.
