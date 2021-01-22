For the first time in nearly a year, the El Paso Rhinos can enjoy a return to their home ice.
The junior hockey team coached by Cory Herman has spent the 2020-21 season on the road and recently came back to El Paso. The city’s rise in positive COVID-19 cases forced the team to move its training to Odessa and played its first 11 games in November and December on the road.
The Rhinos won two of its first three home games against the Texas Brahmas, and are playing 12 games at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center before going back on the road next month.
After debuting in 2006 in the Western States Hockey League, the Rhinos moved after 14 seasons to the North American Hockey League. El Paso will spend the 2020-21 campaign in the lower developmental NA3HL before moving up to the NAHL for the 2021-22 season.
“We are starting to protect guys that are super young, that we know we are going to have for three years,” Herman said. “We have a competitive team and we have been in every game. The competition is a lot better and the model of the North American Hockey League is incredible. It’s amazing how many good American hockey players are out there.”
One big difference for the Rhinos is the Events Center.
The arena recently underwent a major renovation, which included a new roof, insulation for the building, breezeways, new LED lights and new restrooms.
All of these improvements were part of the winning prize money the Rhinos received for Kraft Hockeyville. In addition, the team replaced the ice plant with a state-of-the-art system that freezes faster and maintains the ice better than the older system. Fans will notice the improvements immediately when they enter the Events Center and the arena is noticeably colder than it has been in the past.
The insulation will allow the Rhinos to keep the ice surface in for 10 months out of the year and the breezeways keep the cold air from escaping during the hotter summer months.
“It still has the feel of the barn, which we never ever want to take away from it,” Herman added. “It looks really, really good. You can really tell the difference in the temperature of the arena with all of it sealed up really good now. The ice is a lot better. It’s pretty incredible.”
For now, the Rhinos are allowing season ticket holders into its home games, but hope to expand seating in the weeks and months to come.
