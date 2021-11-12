The Joe Golding era of Miner basketball tipped off with a win against Western New Mexico in front of more than 6,750 fans at the Don Haskins Center on Tuesday.
“Game day was awesome. The crowd was great and there was a lot of energy, especially when we went on a couple of runs,” Golding said. “It was exciting to be out there, and I’m humbled and thankful to be the head coach.”
Golding, 46, came to UTEP in April after a trip to the NCAA Tournament as head coach of Abilene Christian. He took over for Rodney Terry, who returned to the Longhorns as an assistant coach.
Golding has been spotted all over town as he acclimates to the city. His high energy is evident in his everyday conversations, meetings with the media, basketball practices – and his first game as the Miners 20th basketball coach.
So, what should we expect from Golding and the Miners in the 2021-22 season? The first thing is a well-coached team that will be prepared for each game.
Returning players
UTEP has nine returning players, including an experienced backcourt. Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy, Keonte Kennedy and Christian Agnew will provide the bulk of scoring. Bieniemy scored 23 points in the season opener – one shy of his career high. Kennedy scored 11 points in the game, with Agnew hitting 6 points.
Bieniemy and Kennedy will need to become more consistent scorers, while Agnew will see an expanded role in the Miners rotation.
Last season, Boum led the team with 18.8 points per game, third best in Conference USA. He will need to do more than score. A big key for his development will be getting his teammates involved offensively.
New additions
UTEP added freshman point guard Kezza Giffa from France, who will likely come off the bench for Bieniemy. Sophomore guard Jorell Saterfield starred at Mayfield High School before playing for Billy Gillispie at Ranger College. He’ll be joined at guard by Emmanuel White, who redshirted for the Miners last season. Those players will give Golding plenty of depth at guard.
One noticeable absence is forward Bryson Williams, who left UTEP to play his graduate season at Texas Tech. The Miners will need to replace his minutes, low post scoring and leadership.
Redshirt junior Tydus Verhoeven will return to the starting lineup and will need to increase his offensive performance in a big way. He started all 24 games last season, but averaged just 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Alfred Hollins was the last player added to the roster. The 6-foot-6 forward played in 96 career games, including 53 starts for Oregon State. Like Verhoeven, Hollins will need to build on his offensive numbers, since he averaged just over five points per game with the Beavers.
Golding added three post players to his team. Bonke Maring from Blinn College; Jamari Sibley from Georgetown; and Kevin Kalu from Baltimore.
When you add everything up, it’s a mixed bag for Golding. He will need his veterans to lead on and off the floor and hope his less-experienced players develop their game in time for conference play. Fans will notice the high effort from his Miners, reminiscent of the days of Billy Gillispie.
The team was slated to play at New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Miners’ next home games are Nov. 16 against Northern New Mexico College; Nov. 22 against UC Riverside; and Nov. 24 versus Florida A&AM.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
