Congratulations go out to former UTEP star Tim Hardaway for getting into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It felt exuberant. There’s nothing that I can do to describe how I felt,” Hardaway, 55, told the Miami Herald. “I was still shaking and I was crying. I was numb and everything. I had to take a moment and then I called my kids, I hugged my wife and we cried a little bit. And I called my parents, we cried... It was just tears of joy.”
Hardaway’s successful NBA career included a few seasons with the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat.
He will be joined in the Hall of Fame by former Spurs guard Manu Ginobili; coaches Bob Huggins, George Karl and Del Harris; and longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans.
Other inductees include WNBA stars Lindsay Whalen and Swin Cash, WNBA coach Marianne Stanley, former NBA All Star Lou Hudson, NBA player and coach Larry Costello, three-time college All American Theresa Shank-Grentz and Yugoslavia’s first basketball superstar Radivoj Korac.
In all, 13 individuals will be inducted into the Class of 2022.
Enshrinement festivities will take place Sept. 9-10 in Springfield, Massachusetts – considered the birthplace of basketball.
I expect more than a few El Pasoans and Miner fans to make the trip to Massachusetts to see the master of the “UTEP 2 Step”– his signature crossover dribble move – go into the Hall of Fame and join the likes of Nate Archibald, Don Haskins, Nolan Richardson and the 1966 Texas Western national champs.
Speaking of UTEP, the first ever Garage Sale was held Friday, April 8 prior to the spring football game.
For the first time, fans were able to purchase team-issued gear that has never been sold before. A common complaint from UTEP supporters is the lack of Miner merch available at the student bookstore or other locations around El Paso.
This Garage Sale had a little of everything and it was priced right ($1 to $40). Money raised from the sale went to the operating budget for the athletic department – and judging from the popularity of the event, I would expect more opportunities like this for fans in years to come.
The El Paso Chihuahuas 2022 season began this week with a win in Round Rock.
The team has plenty of major league experience, including Ryan Weathers, Nomar Mazara and Trayce Thompson. Familiar faces like Jose Azocar, Matthew Batten and Aderlin Rodriguez are back in El Paso in 2022.
The club is managed by Jared Sandberg, who is in his first season with the Padres organization after spending the last three years with the Mariners big league coaching staff.
El Paso baseball fans will also remember Robby Hammock from his time as a catcher, third baseman and outfielder for the Diablos from 2000-02.
After spending parts of six seasons with the Arizona, Hammock started managing in the Diamondbacks minor league system. He will be the Chihuahuas bench coach this season.
The team’s first homestand is at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 when the Oklahoma City Dodgers come into Southwest University Park for six games.
Tickets and information: epchihuahuas.com
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
