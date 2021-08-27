This fall marks the fourth season for UTEP football head coach Dana Dimel, who has high hopes for his team with the return of last year’s starters and new coordinators on the coaching roster.
Despite winning just three games in 2020, the Miners stayed competitive in most of them. But can the team start winning more games this season?
Winnable games
The Miners nonconference schedule is favorable, with three winnable games out of four.
Following the 98th Battle of I-10 at NMSU on Saturday, Aug. 28, UTEP’s home opener will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Sun Bowl Stadium against FCS Bethune Cookman.
The Miners then play on Sept. 10 against Mountain West power Boise State – their toughest opponent of the early 2021 season.
UTEP wraps up its non-conference action at home against New Mexico on Sept. 25.
The Lobos went 2-5 in 2020, but beat Wyoming and Fresno State in neutral site contests to end their season on a high note.
If the Miners win three of their first four games, the team will have a chance to reenergize their fan base ahead of conference play.
Schedule gets tougher
When the schedule gets tougher during the second half of the season, UTEP can look to its roster with confidence.
Dimel has most of his players back from a year ago and says that his quality depth at each position is far better than four years ago when he first arrived in El Paso.
UTEP’s offense returns all 11 starters including skilled players like quarterback Gavin Hardison, running backs Deion Hankins and Ronald Awatt, plus the dynamic receiving duo of Jacob Cowing and Justin Garrett.
Quardraiz Wadley returns after an injury-filled 2020 to help solidify the running back position, and freshman Willie Eldridge has been turning heads in fall camp.
On defense, the Miners also return the majority of their starters from a year ago.
The team will be moving to four down lineman this season, led by junior defensive tackle Keenan Stewart and redshirt sophomore defensive end Praise Amaewhule.
Those two defensive stars have the potential to be among the best in all of C-USA in 2021. Former Kansas State cornerback Walter Neil Jr. slides into a starting role for UTEP opposite redshirt senior Josh Caldwell.
Familiar faces like redshirt junior Justin Prince and senior Dy’vonne Inyang are back at the safety positions, along with junior nickel Dennis Barnes.
The only position on defense that lacks experience is linebacker, but redshirt junior Breon Hayward will have an opportunity to step into the starting role along with returning junior Tyrice Knight.
Dimel replaced both of his coordinators during the offseason with a pair of veterans: Dave Warner will head up the offense while Bradley Dale Peveto will run the UTEP defense.
High expectations
It will be interesting to see if the players grasp the new systems installed earlier this year when both new coordinators arrived in El Paso.
It could be the difference between a winning season and bowl game or another disappointing campaign.
Fans have high expectations for this group in 2021, and there is no reason why this UTEP team should not be the best group we have seen in the Sun Bowl in more than a decade.
