For the first time in 13 years, UTEP sports is returning to the AM dial.
The Miners signed a new agreement with Townsquare Media for their football and men’s basketball games to be broadcast on KROD 600 ESPN El Paso. In addition, 28 coach shows will air from August through March.
UTEP fans will also be able to listen to the games online at 600ESPNElPaso.com and with the free 600 ESPN app, available on the iPhone and Google Play stores. KROD has also been the home of El Paso Chihuahuas baseball since their inaugural season in 2014.
There is one conflict when both UTEP and the Chihuahuas play on the same day and time. On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Chihuahuas road game against Sacramento will air on 600 ESPN El Paso while the Miners’ football opener against Houston Baptist will air on KLAQ 95.5 FM.
If the Chihuahuas make the postseason for the fifth time in six years, all playoff games will air on 600 ESPN El Paso while UTEP football games would be moved to KLAQ.
Miner Talk coming back?
When news of UTEP’s new radio deal first broke Aug. 15, many fans chimed in that they wanted Miner Talk to return to the airwaves.
For years, longtime voice of UTEP sports Jon Teicher hosted the popular show after his postgame, and fans would call in to comment after each football or men’s basketball game.
However, due to the difficulty of hosting the show on road trips where the broadcasters traveled on the team’s charter flights, UTEP ended Miner Talk years ago. KROD is working to bring Miner Talk back for the 2019 season. Adrian Broaddus would host the program immediately following the UTEP postgame show.
The 22-year-old spent four years as sports editor of The Prospector and he has been an on-air producer of SportsTalk since 2018. In recent years, Broaddus has also worked with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Town Talk and Texas HS Football.
On air: Swing and Mrs.
Speaking of radio, congratulations to former Chihuahuas star Cody Decker for making the transition from the baseball field into the broadcast booth. Cody and wife Jennifer are co-hosting a new sports radio show, Swings and Mrs., which airs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Radio.com.
The digital platform is owned by Entercom, which launched a new weekday sports lineup.
The opportunity to leave his playing baseball career for a national radio show with his wife was too good for Cody to pass up.
“It’s the only sports show starring a married couple who have worked in both sides of the sports spectrum,” Decker said. “Me, as a player, and her as a journalist/comedian. It’s an honest and direct look at the world of sports and pop culture with a solid hint of irreverent bad taste.”
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.