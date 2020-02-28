As El Paso Locomotive FC prepares for their second season in United States Soccer, the club introduced a new member of the family.
Ozzy, a gray Mexican free-tailed bat, is the team’s mascot. Ozzy stands over 6-feet tall and has purple wings, a purple mohawk and yellow and purple striped ears.
“Ozzy’s passion for the game is unlike anything I have seen before, whether it be human or flying mammal,” Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry said.
“He is a natural fit for the team and for El Paso due to his insatiable love for the game and for the community. He is a welcome addition and one that will be a powerful unifying force for years to come.”
The Mexican free-tailed bat became the official flying mammal of Texas in 1995 when then-Gov. George W. Bush signed the resolution in the state Senate.
Ozzy is the perfect name for the mascot since rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” is one of the most popular songs at Locomotive matches.
Like Chico, the El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Ozzy will be busy with appearances when he is not cheering the Locomotive.
Anyone interested in inviting Ozzy to their next event may do so at eplocomotivefc.com/mascotrequest.
Chihuahuas promotions
Speaking of the Chihuahuas, the team has announced its promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season.
Premium items like a kids Chico pillow, bucket hat, women’s clutch and three replica jerseys will be given away to fans. The team is also bringing back “Star Wars” night and will wear uniforms that would make Darth Vadar proud. They will be auctioned off during the game on May 2.
The team announced 13 fireworks nights, four Kids Education Day games, and the return of theme nights.
Tickets are on sale at epchihuahuas.com or at the Southwest University Park box offices.
El Nino
David Rodriguez is busy these days.
The 42-year-old El Paso boxer is a commentator on “Stars and Champions,” the new boxing series that airs monthly on Impact Network.
His first show was earlier this month when Austin Trout made a successful return to the ring and he knocked out Rosbel Montoya at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Ruidoso.
Rodriguez is also 60 days sober and he says it is the best he has ever felt both physically and mentally.He is back in the gym, training with Herman Delgado – and so far, so good.
He won his first 34 bouts but was stopped near the end of his fight with Darnell Wilson in December 2013.
Eight months later, Raymond Ochieng knocked him out at Southwest University Park.
Rodriguez wants another shot at Ochieng and he hopes to return to the ring soon.
No official announcement has been made, but Rodriguez could move from the broadcast area to inside the boxing ring on Stars and Champions. Stay tuned.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.