In spring 2006, I received a phone call from a familiar voice.
Don Haskins called to ask if I was interested in working with him on a radio show. I had worked with him for his final three seasons as UTEP’s head basketball coach, and we kept in touch over the years. I thought the idea was great, especially since it had come from him.
Three months later, “The Don Haskins Show” debuted on KROD 600 AM.
At that time, the radio station was a news talk format, but SportsTalk had been a staple in the afternoon drive for more than 15 years.
Coach Haskins would call into the show from time to time, and I always thought it would fun for him to host his own talk show. Imagine all of the stories that he could tell? The movie “Glory Road” had been released six months earlier, and the 1966 Texas Western championship team had been all over the national spotlight with the film’s success.
The timing was perfect to bring The Bear back to the airwaves.
For the next 20 months, “The Don Haskins Show” aired every other week. It began at Fuddruckers on the Westside then moved to The State Line Patio, and finally ended up at the former Three Legged Monkey on the Eastside.
Coach Haskins was a natural at hosting the show, since his personality always lit up the room whenever he arrived. Even when his health deteriorated, he always found the strength to make every public appearance and host the program.
Beto Fournier was his personal chauffeur, often driving Haskins in his pickup truck to the show’s location. The Bear would never turn down a request for a picture, autograph – or shot of tequila.
In my 25 years of working in radio, “The Don Haskins Show” is my all-time favorite memory.
I always had a strong relationship with the Hall of Fame coach, but I loved the time that we spent together between the summer of 2006 and spring of 2008. That included many rides in his pickup truck where we would discuss the different topics he would want to talk about and the guests that he wanted to book for each show.
All of these two-hour broadcasts were recorded on cassette tape and later digitally on a laptop.
Last week, as the sports world came to a screeching halt (except the NFL offseason), many fans were left wondering what to do.
I thought now would be a perfect time to bring the show back to the radio for the first time in almost 15 years. All of the audio on the cassette tapes sound like they were recorded yesterday.
With the help of Adrian Broaddus and Sal Montes, we recently launched the “Don Haskins Hour” weekdays at 6 p.m. on 600 ESPN El Paso.
Each day, we play a different hour of the program in its entirety along with a featured guest.
A recent show included former WAC and Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson, former Texas Western College star and Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson, former UTEP women’s basketball head coach Keitha Adams and Dan Wetzel, the author of “Glory Road,” Haskins’ autobiography.
Former UTEP greats like Fred Reynolds and Wayne “Soup” Campbell have also been on the show.
An interview with Dick Vitale will be replayed on March 31.
Over the next six weeks, we will feature Bobby Knight, Tim Floyd, Norm Ellenberger, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Forbes, Greg Foster, Don Maynard, Billy Gillispie, Jon Teicher and many more.
After every “Don Haskins Hour,” the original broadcast is available on demand via the 600 ESPN El Paso Podcast. I hope you will enjoy these as much as I did then – and even more now.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
Kaplowitz’s weekly sports column in B Section will be on hiatus for a few weeks as El Paso Inc., like many local businesses, implements cost-saving measures in light of the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
