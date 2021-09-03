Kane Brown made an immediate impression on the country music scene in 2015 when his debut single “Used To Love You Sober,” went Top 15 on the country singles chart.
It turned out to be only a teaser for what was to come, as his 2016 self-titled full-length album and 2019 follow-up full-length release, “Experiment,” each topped Billboard magazine’s Country Album chart and produced five singles that topped the country charts.
Even a pandemic hasn’t slowed Brown’s growth – both in popularity and as a songwriter and singer. He has continued to release a steady stream of singles (some of which are collected on his 2020 EP, “Mixtape Vol. 1”) that have seen him branch out musically and collaborate with major artists of different genres.
The freedom Brown is feeling as he advances in his career is personified in “Mixtape Vol. 1.”
“I think with ‘Mixtape,’ we just took the pressure totally off of ourselves and just let it be whatever creatively we felt it needed to be – and really make it what we wanted to without having to worry about it fitting into anyone’s idea of what it needed to be,” Brown said.
Only one of the seven songs on “Mixtape Vol. 1,” the frisky “BFE,” was a purely country tune. Otherwise, Brown mixed in elements of hip-hop, pop and soul on the easy-going “Be Like That,” which featured guest vocals from Swae Lee and El Paso’s Khalid.
Brown co-wrote “Last Time I Say Sorry” with John Legend and duets with the talented singer on this soulful ballad. “Didn’t Know What Love” echoes Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets” before taking a soulful turn for the chorus.
Brown brings his unique sounds to the UTEP Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 with special guests Chris Lane and Restless Road.
Q: What’s your set list going to be like for this tour?
We’re going to mix it up each night, but I’m excited to get out on the road and play some of the new songs and some of the songs from the last project that we haven’t gotten to play yet for the fans.
Q: You’re making music that appeals to more than a country audience.
I love being able to represent country music and am just motivated by whatever fuels you creatively as well. It’s always a new way to experiment that way any time you work with any artist from any genre.
Q: You’ve had an interesting range of guests on your songs. How do choose artists you want to collaborate with?
There isn’t one set way. With Marshmello, we connected after the American Music Awards, With John Legend we connected while on set on ‘The Voice’ when I was a mentor and musical guest. I’ve always been a big fan of Camilla and Khalid and with Becky G, that was great to just add that whole other level creatively with our song.
Q: Do you have a different idea about the kinds of songs that are most authentically you since you’ve started your career? How has your music evolved?
I think I’ve grown up a lot. When I wrote my debut album I wasn’t married yet, I wasn’t a father yet, and there was also much I had to say that I hadn’t gotten to say yet to people, like with songs like ‘Learning.’
I’ve grown and learned since then, but I still feel like deep down I am still the same person and want to connect people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.