At 5 years old, Chris Puga’s favorite television shows were about cooking. So, it’s not surprising that his life has centered around food.
“I really can’t pinpoint when I decided to become a chef,” Puga said. “I think it was just the nature of falling in love with watching the Food Network.”
Puga attended culinary school at Riverside High School while he attended Bel Air and then went on to graduate from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado.
After working in several restaurants, the educational world came calling, and he is now in his fourth year of teaching culinary arts at Bowie High School.
He and his 150 students created the Blue Diamond Gala, serving a five-course meal and transforming the gym into a wonderland, which raised $16,000 for his program. They also created a food truck and a catering program.
'When the pandemic hit, Puga had to change gears and work virtually. “My kids are very hands on. I knew they’d get bored.”
He created a Facebook platform to use as a resource, including creating job postings.
“Next I started thinking what to do to engage students. I started making cooking videos on Facebook live. Then I had a parent reach out who said, ‘my 5-year-old likes be in kitchen. Can he join’? “
The child loved it, and Culinary Camp Puga was born.
Every Sunday at 6 p.m., Puga presents a new offering with a short lesson on how to create a certain dish.
Lately, he has centered on foreign cuisine from France to Greece. Those videos also are posted on his YouTube channel for those who can’t make it at that time. His Facebook following has grown to nearly 1,400 across the country including some in Canada and Germany.
Last holiday season, Facebook reached out to Puga and asked if he and his students could create a Cookies with Santa video. That video got millions of views, and Puga thinks that’s why Top Chef Jr. came knocking, asking him to recommend young chefs for the show.
He’s already named the three to try out for the show, Isabel Lopez, Zoie Rodriguez and Zeke Ekleberg, all 11 years old.
Puga will continue to work with his nominees and get other local chefs to help mentor them until they audition.
“I started Camp Puga as a way to keep entertained because I was bored at home,” Isabel said. “I learned a lot about different food that I didn’t know existed.”
Even though she often cooked with her mom, Camille Maldonado, Isabel said, “I learned some cooking stuff I didn’t know, including how to break an egg properly.”
A homeschooler, Zoie told her mom she wanted a cooking class. So, her mom, Claudia Rodriguez, searched around until she found Camp Puga.
“I’ve learned how to make bunch of foods from scratch,” Zoie said. “I used to make spaghetti from a box, now I know how to make from dough!”
Puga’s newest project is an effort to help the less fortunate. He wants to feed 400-plus families with his Top Chef Jr. nominees leading a virtual online cooking class to help the families make the meal.
“Our goal is to put together a pre-portioned box of ingredients than can be picked up free of charge, with instructions on how to access the video that night,” Puga said. A gofundme page has been set up to help raise funds for the effort.
Puga has one more dream after the pandemic is over.
“I want to start an after-school culinary school for kids.”
