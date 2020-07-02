He is a legendary president of Mexico: Benito Juárez, who rose from poverty to lead the nation during difficult times. Now a bronze sculpture portraying him as a child and as a man is in the works by renowned artist Ethan Houser.
It will complement the sculpture of Abraham Lincoln on the Mexican side of the Chamizal, and will commemorate the relationship between the two presidents.
On the July 11 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we look at the next statue in the XII Travelers of the Southwest monument project with Jody Schwartz and Nancy Howell, as well as artist Ethan Houser, who continues the work on the project begun by his father, the late artist John Houser .
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
