Hearts crushed and torn into a million pieces, brothers Aaron and Alvin Jones paid tribute to their father on social media as they announced his death.
Alvin Jones Sr. died Tuesday, April 6 at the age of 57, the twin NFL players from El Paso said on social media the following day. A cause of death was not mentioned.
“Heart torn into a million pieces,” Aaron Jones wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you. I love You Dad.”
A 29-year military veteran who retired from active duty in 2013, the senior Jones was an ardent and well-known supporter of his sons – always in attendance at their games and in their charity work with the twins’ recently formed A&A All the Way Foundation.
His wife, Vurgess Jones, is also a retired military veteran.
The Jones’ family, which includes siblings Xavier and Chelsirae, landed in El Paso in 2007 after moving around Germany, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.
“Can’t even imagine game days without you by my side,” Aaron Jones continued. “ … haven’t missed a game in 9 years and it scares me to think about it, but I know you have the best seat in the stadium and you’re forever engraved in me … I’ll carry our name high and be great like you’ve pushed me all my life! ... I got you, Poppa.”
Alvin Sr.’s death comes just weeks after the Green Bay Packers resigned Aaron Jones to a four-year contract worth $48 million.
Alvin Jones also paid tribute to his father on Instagram, posting that “heaven gained an angel yesterday, my heart is crushed.
“POPS you were my rock I can’t believe you are gone I know life goes on and I will heal, but I’m stuck feeling like a piece of my heart will always be missing and have (an) unfillable void.”
