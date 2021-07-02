The A&A All The Way Foundation, founded by Aaron and Alvin Jones, has launched a program aimed to recognize children in military families and raise funds to provide them with joy-filled experiences.
“Freedom Is,” a monthly video series and fundraising initiative, features children from military families in Wisconsin and Texas and runs through December. Funds raised help take military children to trips to the zoo with their parent who was overseas, or a family movie night or other activities.
The first video of the series was released on A&A All The Way Foundation’s social media on June 23, and featured The Kramer Family from West Bend, Wisconsin.
The foundation also launched an online auction that is open to the public to bid on exclusive football memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences with the Jones brothers, whose parents served in the military for 56 combined years.
“We were in second grade when both of our parents got deployed at the same time to Iraq, and I remember when they would come home, we didn’t want to leave their side,” said Aaron Jones, a former UTEP football player who’s now a running back with the Greenbay Packer. “So, freedom to me is being able to spend time with my family.”
The Jones brothers also paid tribute to their father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away in April.
“Family really is everything to us,” said Alvin Jr., also a former Miner who’s now an NFL free agent formerly signed to the Baltimore Ravens. “We moved around a lot and were really lucky for the support system we had. The whole experience made us cherish time with our family so much more.”
Information: www.aaalltheway.org/freedom-is.
