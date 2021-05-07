Brothers Aaron and Alvin Jones handed out shoes to students at Hawkins Elementary on April 30 in honor of their father, Alvin Jones Sr., a 29-year military veteran who died last month at the age of 57.
The brand-new Adidas shoes were donated through the A&A All the Way Foundation, which was started by the former UTEP football stars last year to help underserved children and families.
See more: Jones brothers play tribute to father
Aaron, a running back in the NFL, was recently re-signed by the Green Bay Packers in a four-year contract worth $48 million. He has held shoe drives in El Paso for years, and earlier this year extended those efforts by pledging to donate a pair of shoes for every rushing yard he made in the post-season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.