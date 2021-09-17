At a restaurant in the shadow of the unseasonably green Franklin Mountains, two of El Paso’s most beloved homegrown musicians are breaking bread and talking about – what else? Music.
Jim Ward and Emily Davis are chatting ahead of their upcoming show together at the RockHouse Bar & Grill on Tuesday, Sept. 28. It’s the first show of a four-date mini-tour the pair are embarking on to support the release of their newest records: Ward’s solo album, “Daggers,” and Davis’ “Never a Moment Alone,” her second with her band The Murder Police.
After years of making music on her own, Davis is now fully acclimated to making music as a part of a band dynamic.
“I’m not a solo artist,” Davis says, emphasizing the essential roles of her bandmates. “They make me better in many ways.”
The Murder Police comprises Davis on vocals and guitar, Jose Macias on bass, Jorge Torres on guitar and Thomas Tinajero on drums. Davis has been a stalwart of the El Paso music scene for over a decade, releasing three solo albums between 2010 and 2015, and since releasing two albums with The Murder Police.
Despite Davis’ love of punk rock, The Murder Police’s music is not particularly punky. It has the iconoclastic spirit and kinetic movement of punk rock, but it’s much closer to folk rock than anything else. Davis’s weapon of choice is an acoustic guitar – the lead instrument throughout “Never a Moment Alone.” Her voice is clear and melodic, like a southwestern crosshatching of Deborah Harry and Bethany Cosentino. Her lyrics are sharp and economical, with lines like “The road was made by walking it.”
Jim Ward achieved worldwide fame as the founding guitarist of At the Drive-In. Since group’s dissolution in 2001, Ward has served as the frontman, guitarist and songwriter for Sparta.
Ward has also become an entrepreneur, opening several bars and restaurants, including Eloise and Hope and Anchor. He also went into the live music business as part owner and operator of the Tricky Falls venue, which operated steadily from 2011 to 2018.
“There was something special about Tricky Falls,” Davis says to Ward. “A lot of bands play Lowbrow, and Lowbrow is great, but if you had a gig at Tricky Falls, that was a big deal.”
Bad Religion keeps me going
Davis played several gigs at Tricky Falls throughout its existence, including a particularly important one in 2015 when she opened for her favorite band, Bad Religion. But it wasn’t easy getting there.
“I stopped playing music for two to three years. I went through the worst depressive episode I’ve ever gone through. At the end of 2012, my participation in a couple of bands ended. I was playing a show where everyone cleared out of the room except for these four drunk guys who would not shut up, and by the third song, I just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ And I just walked away from it.”
A couple of years later, Davis got a call from Bad Religion bassist Jay Bentley, who told her that the band would be playing a show in El Paso and was interested in having her open for them.
“The only reason I started playing again was because Jay Bentley reached out to me,” she says. “That’s what got me back into music.”
Bentley later invited Davis and The Murder Police to open for Bad Religion on their U.S. tour.
“The night of that show,” Davis recalls, “Jay told me, ‘This is the thing that keeps you going, you have to protect it. It’s the thing that has saved your life, make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons because it’s special. The minute you start doing it for the wrong reasons, your enjoyment and love will decay.’ So getting back into it has been so special.”
“It’s not a job,” Ward adds. “When it turns into a job, it’s really hard. You should like it and there should never be a point where you should have to escape it.”
“There are these expectations that you put on yourself,” Davis interjects. “I did that a lot early on, thinking, ‘I have to do all these things if I want to grow’ and at some point, just said to myself. Or I can just make music and give it to the people who already like us, and they can give it to their friends. If 10,000 people hear about us, great! If 2,000, 1,000, people hear about us, I don’t care, I’m gonna do it anyway.”
Hometown culture
For both Ward and Davis, the ability to balance a give-and-take relationship with their hometown is both crucial to their personal definition of success and the ability to perpetuate the culture from which they came.
Ward said that growing up, he had few true mentors to answer his questions about music, recalling one time he watched the Holy Rollers sound check at the Mesa Inn as a kid and asked their guitar player endless questions about making music.
“I just stood there and asked him every single question I could think of, and he was so nice to me. I was just like, ‘Where do you get a van? How do you put out a record?’’’
Ward now hopes to be of help to El Pasoans seeking answers – including Davis.
“I always try and make a point of spending time with the bands we’re touring with and hanging out in the dressing room,” Ward says, gesturing to Davis. “We haven’t had a chance to have this conversation because we keep booking tours and the pandemic keeps cancelling our tours, so one of the things I’m most excited about is having the chance to hang out with Emily and her band.”
Ward and Davis have a long road ahead of them. But neither are particularly concerned about what’s coming up, instead focusing on what challenges are in front of them.
“My biggest challenge right now is to understand what punk rock is at 44,” Ward says. “This is the thing that I think about every day. For 31 years I’ve seen this before – on every side, as a musician, as a bar owner, as a club owner. Through all that experience, I’m now starting to sort of understand who I am and be sort of excited about that – and that’s the jumping off point as to what’s next.”
“One of your lyrics that really resonates with me is ‘To be a better person, to be a better friend,’” Davis tells Ward, referring to his song, “Paper Fish.”
“Sometimes I get lost in ‘How do I say this in a deep way that you can really take apart’ but sometimes you just gotta say ‘I want to be a better person, I want to be a better friend.’ I mean, I want to be that too!”
“No one is born cool,” Ward says. “Nobody is born knowing the right things to say, it’s all a process of learning.”
