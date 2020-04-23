Movies from different eras about deadly viruses and plagues have resurfaced as the COVID-19 virus continues spreading across the globe.
Lifelong El Paso film fan and historian Jay Duncan has compiled a list of 10 recommended pandemic-themed movies as the borderland and the world work through the novel coronavirus pandemic. Duncan serves as the director and host of the Sunset Film Society Classic Film Series.
Here are his 10 recommended pandemic movies:
1. “The Killer That Stalked New York,” 1950, about smallpox
2. “Panic in the Streets,” 1950, about the bubonic plague
3. “The Whip Hand,” 1951, about a plot to poison the American water supply
4. “No Place to Hide,” 1955, about pellets containing a deadly virus being unknowingly carried by two young boys on the run through the Philippines
5. “The Masque of the Red Death,” 1964, Edgar Allen Poe’s tale of the Red Death Plague
6. “The Satan Bug,” 1965, about the deadliest bugs ever developed being stolen from a defense fortress
7. “The Andromeda Strain,” 1971, about scientists rushing to isolate an alien germ brought back by a space probe
8. “The Omega Man,” 1971, about a survivor of a global pandemic who battles a cult of plague victims who were turned into nocturnal albino mutants
9, “Outbreak,” 1995, about doctors battling the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey
10. “Contagion,” 2011, about the spread of a virus transmitted by respiratory droplets and formites and the attempts by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease and the loss of social order in a pandemic
