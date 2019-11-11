Feb. 2, 1928 – Nov. 3, 2019
James “Paul” Kimble Sr., age 91, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.
Paul was born on Feb. 2, 1928, in Allen, Mississippi, and had three siblings. He graduated from Jefferson County Agricultural High School in Union Church, where he excelled in sports and was in the school quartet and choir.
In 1947, he graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in Wesson. At the age of 20, Paul married his college sweetheart Mary Weems of Summit, Mississippi.
After graduation, Paul was employed by Dun & Bradstreet Inc. His assignments were in Jackson, Mississippi; New Orleans, Monroe and Shreveport, Louisiana and in 1969 in El Paso, Texas.
In 1973, Paul accepted an Officer position at Cardwell and Russell Companies in El Paso (owner of Petro Stopping Centers and C&R Distributing, Inc.) where he had operational, marketing and financial responsibilities.
Paul also served as chairman of the board of the Bank of El Paso. He was a member of The Rotary Club for 43 years and was a longtime member of Trinity – First United Methodist Church in El Paso.
Paul retired in 1997 and served on the board of Houchen Community Center and Newark Hospital.
In 2012, Paul and Mary moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, to be near family. He joined First United Methodist Church in Edmond.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, William David and Iva Leggett Kimble; wife Mary Weems Kimble; siblings Russell Earl Kimble, William David Kimble, Gladys Kimble Murdaugh; and infant grandson, Nathan Christopher Kimble.
Paul is survived by his son James Paul “Jim” Kimble, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Edmond; his son Robert Louis “Bob” Kimble and his wife Luz of Ruidoso; and his grandchildren Allison, Matthew, and Sean Kimble and Corina Mendoza, along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held in Edmond on Nov. 7. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Trinity-United Methodist Church in El Paso or the Building Fund at First United Methodist Church in Edmond.