Jack White is coming to El Paso as part of his 2022 “Supply Chain” tour next summer.
The concert is set for Friday, May 27 at the El Paso County Coliseum. Tickets are already on sale.
White, the 12-time Grammy winner and former leader of the acclaimed rock duo The White Stripes, was previously scheduled to perform at the coliseum in 2018 before the show was cancelled due to “circumstances beyond control,” according to promoter AEG.
“We’ve been trying to get Jack White for about three years now,” said Brian Kennedy, coliseum consultant and former president of the El Paso Sports Commission that runs the venue. “I’ve personally been following him since The White Stripes. The show’s a little eclectic for El Paso, but I think it’s going to have a strong following.”
Kennedy says the sports commission has had conversations with White’s management since the cancellation three years ago.
“It’s taken some convincing that it will be a good show for El Paso, and I think it will be,” Kennedy said. “It’s nice to bring acts that aren’t just the standard acts, it’s good to bring different genres to town.”
In addition to his work with The White Stripes, White is a member of noted rock supergroups The Dead Weather and The Raconteurs. He’s also the founder of the Nashville-based independent record label Third Man Records, which specializes in vinyl manufacturing.
Apart from his work in music, White recently invested in the baseball equipment manufacturing company Warstic, along with former Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.
“Jack’s always wanted to play El Paso, he thinks this is a cool place,” Kennedy said. “We also told him that there’s a baseball team here.”
