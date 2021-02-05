Football fans will be treated to a potential dream game when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
It is the first time in the history of the NFL that a team will play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium. The Bucs play in Raymond James Stadium, although the Super Bowl will not give most of the Tampa season ticket holders the opportunity to watch the game.
In fact, COVID will limit capacity from 65,618 to 22,000 fans, about 30% of the stadium’s capacity. On another note, the game will feature arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the league against today’s best young quarterback.
Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl during his 21 seasons in the NFL. He’s hoping to win his seventh ring, the first with the Bucs. To put his amazing career in proper perspective, Babe Ruth played in 10 World Series during his 22 seasons in baseball and he won seven titles (three with the Red Sox and four with the Yankees). As surreal as that comparison sounds, Brady is in special company with the Great Bambino, one of the all-time greatest stars in the history of sports. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is a big part of Tampa’s successful season, but the team is loaded with plenty of stars on both sides of the ball.
Patrick Mahomes, on the flip side, has become the face of the NFL at the quarterback position in just three years. During that time, he has led the Chiefs to three deep playoff runs and pair of Super Bowls, including last year’s fourth quarter comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The win was especially sweet for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, who had not won a Super Bowl after more than 20 years as an NFL head coach. Now, he returns to the big game with an opportunity to make it two-in-a row.
El Pasoans have a soft spot in their heart for Reid, since he was the offensive line coach for UTEP’s Bob Stull in 1987 and 1988. After leaving UTEP, he worked at Missouri and then left for the NFL in 1992 and coached the tight ends for the Green Bay Packers. Seven years later, he was named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and he never looked back. Reid still has a UTEP helmet in his home office.
I don’t have a dog in this fight, so I am hoping for a great game. I would love to see Reid win another Super Bowl ring because of his UTEP ties and there is no quarterback more exciting to watch than Mahomes.
If they can do it, the Chiefs could be on their way to another Patriots-style dynasty. Especially when you consider that Mahomes has the dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to throw to.
On the flip side, Brady defies the law of aging and he always saves his best for the playoffs. It helps when you have targets like Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski to throw to. He also has a terrific offensive line to keep him upright and a defense that is a wrecking crew. The Bucs front seven is sick and playmakers like Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett will try and make Mahomes’ life miserable.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com. His column appears periodically in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section.
