A few months ago, Leslie Jordan didn’t know he was about to hit it big. Jordan, who was known for roles in “Will & Grace” and “Murphy Brown,” was working, sure. But his name didn’t exactly roll off the tongue.
Then the coronavirus swept the United States, and Jordan had some time on his hands. He started posting funny little videos of himself in isolation twice a day on Instagram. There he was, complaining about his mother and boredom, reminiscing about Hollywood stories or doing his exercises. The phone was so close to his face that you could see his pores.
Today, he has almost 5 million followers, a new show and a potential book deal.
“For someone 65 years old to all of a sudden be, like, an internet star?” he said. “I’ve loved attention, wanted it my whole career, and I’ve never gotten this kind of attention. I mean, even on ‘Will & Grace,’ winning an Emmy, it wasn’t anything like when you have social media. When you’ve become a success there, it’s unbelievable.”
Early in the pandemic, Jordan was with his family in Tennessee before returning to his home in Los Angeles, where he has been “hunkered down,” as he likes to say, amid protests spurred by the killing of George Floyd and other acts of systemic racism. Sober for 22 years, Jordan decided not to protest because of his age and his mental health.
“I’m really divided whether I would go on Instagram or anything about it,” he said. “But when you have 4.7 million followers, I mean, you can’t just sit silent. I’m a gay man who went through a lot of the early gay rights movement.”
He chose instead to turn his Instagram over for one day to Deesha Dyer, a former Obama administration social secretary, who now is a creative event strategy consultant.
“Look, I think it’s time for me just to listen, just to listen,” he said.
Here, Jordan answers some questions on the charming beginnings of his social media, his early career goals and more.
Q: I think that video where you call down the stairs to your mother, that’s where you got me. Was this whole thing intentional?
I wasn’t even on Instagram. I was doing a television series for Fox called “The Cool Kids.” I would say something funny and the publicity girls would run over and tell me, “Post that. That’s really funny. You should post that.” I didn’t know if they meant Post-its.
So they signed me up, and all of a sudden I had 20,000 followers. And then it went to 80 and that’s where it kind of capped out, at 80,000 followers.
And then during this period, I was back home in Tennessee, very bored. I thought, “They’re going to make us stay home, and I think that I should stay here with, my mom” and I have identical twin sisters, 22 months younger than me. So I thought, “I can’t live with those three old ladies.” I love them to death, but I rented a place.
I had a little B&B, but I was in Chattanooga. There’s not a lot to do. So I started posting funny things. And that’s where that one came about.
Q: How are you adjusting to your new fame?
It’s funny, because even with a mask and a hat people recognize me.
What I love though, are people that pull me aside and say: “Listen, I don’t want to bother you, but I’ve had a rough go. I’ve been locked down. I’ve got kids and I looked forward to your posts and you really, really helped me through this tough time.” When people tell you things like that, you realize comedy is important.
Q: Do you think your parents knew that you were gay from an early age?
I’ve asked my mom, and she said my dad was worried. He asked her when I was about 6, “Why does Leslie only play with girls? Shouldn’t he have male friends?” Mother jumped to my defense immediately and said, “Well, there’s not that many boys in the neighborhood, Allen.” So, they sent me to the Baylor Camp for Boys that summer.
It was day camp, but they had a parents’ day. They were giving out ribbons. So here’s one for the best archer, here’s for the best horseback rider, here’s for the best swim person, and I didn’t win anything. And my mother said my dad was just sinking lower and lower and said, “I have scarred this child for life.”
And then they came out with the trophy and said, “This is for the best all-around camper. We have this kid who wasn’t actually the best at anything, but boy, he sure did make us laugh.” And I won best all-around camper.
I’ve wondered, had my dad not died when I was 11, would it have been a different sort of coming out process? Because in high school, I tried at one point to tell people, and they were like, “Duh.”
Q: Tell me more about your early career.
There was an actress out of Chicago named Clara Peller. She was an old character actor for Wendy’s. She said, “Where’s the beef?” All of a sudden, they just wanted characters, the funnier looking the better.
I started taking a commercial class, and I got an agent. And within nine months, I had something like eight national television commercials. I mean, I was like Flo. People would recognize me. I was the PIP Printing guy. I was the elevator operator to Hamburger Hell for Taco Bell, where you went if you didn’t eat tacos.
And then I got “Murphy Brown.” I think that was probably my kind of break.
Q: How are you spending your days now?
That’s kind of the wonderful thing about this little period right here, because I have a job lined up. I would be kind of worried, like, “What if the entertainment industry …” The minute it starts up, I have 13 episodes for Fox on “Call Me Kat.” The pilot script is so delightful. We’ve got such a great cast.
I’m writing. I have a book deal pending. I’ve got three companies that are kind of vying, so it’s a wonderful time to be Leslie.
