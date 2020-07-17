The Mexican regional band Intocable will headline a drive-in concert at the El Paso County Coliseum next month.
The show is slated for 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, on the parking lot of the coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Tickets were to go on sale Friday, July 17.
The Grammy-winning band has had 16 No. 1 hits on Billboard and 41 on its Top 10 list for Tejano and Norteno songs, including “Suena,” “Te Amo (Para Siempre)” and “No Puedo Volver.”
Concertgoers will be required to remain within their parking space, and cars will be spaced 10 feet from each other, officials said in a news release. Restrooms inside the coliseum will be open, and all people who enter the building will be required to wear a face mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet at all times.
Before entering the building, concertgoers will have to sanitize their hands and have their temperatures taken, officials said. Outside food and drinks will be allowed.
Five of the seven members of Intocable, which means untouchable in Spanish, recently contracted COVID-19 and are in recovery. The band had postponed other shows as part of its Drive-In Live Fest tour.
Tickets are $100-$300 per car for up to four people; and $25 for additional people up to six guests per car.
For tickets and information: El Paso County Coliseum Box Office, 915-533-9899; or Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com.
