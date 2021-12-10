Grown up nerds, unite! Insights El Paso’s Nerd Night is taking you to learn about Socorro – including the Rio Bosque Wetlands Park and Three Missions Brewery.
The Dec. 18 event will take participants on a guided birding tour at the wetlands, followed by talks, tours, tastings, dinner and activities at the nearby Three Missions Brewery. The special adult edition of Nerd Nights is also a celebration of the fourth anniversary of the series, informative events designed to provide fun scientific talks and activities for families.
Tickets are $20 and $25.
Insights El Paso Science Center has collaborated with the Centennial Museum and a core of volunteers to host these monthly events since 2017. The nonprofit center for more than 30 years served as the city’s children’s museum before it was torn down to make way for the Downtown ballpark.
Insights reinvented itself and went mobile, taking exhibits and educational programs to schools and other locations and events across El Paso.
Click here for event details: http://www.insightselpaso.org/programs/nerd-nights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.