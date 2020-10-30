It’s on the National Register of Historic Places, a Trost-designed masterpiece that has been witness to more than a century of history playing out in Downtown Paso.
It is the beautifully restored Hotel Paso del Norte, the city’s gathering place for generations and an architectural gem of the Southwest.
On the Nov. 7 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we explore the origins of the historic hotel. Our tour guide is El Paso historian Bernie Sargent, president of the Trost Society.
Then in the second hour, we’ll examine how the Civil War affected the growing city of El Paso, as Sargent continues his A to Z exploration of El Paso history.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
