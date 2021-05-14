Since the Border Patrol was founded almost 100 years ago, in 1924, agents have patrolled the U.S. border on horseback and in vehicles, boats, aircraft and on foot.
The only museum dedicated to the long history and broad impact of the Border Patrol is located on Transmountain Road in Northeast El Paso.
Exhibits detail the Border Patrol’s beginnings in the Old West, through Prohibition, World War II into the high-tech service of today.
On the May 22 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore the history of the Border Patrol with the museum’s director, David Ham.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
