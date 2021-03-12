A book published by Bob Ingram, then sports editor at the El Paso Herald-Post, came out in 1991. I ran into the book the other day, but I confess that I had never reviewed it. I was surprised at how well written it is. “From Browns to Diablos” covers the history of area baseball up to the creation of the El Paso Diablos.
A review now follows:
• When the wagon master in 1880 shouted “Circle the Wagons” in 1880, it’s more likely that he meant to clear the space for a baseball game, which was already the rage all over the country.
• El Paso was a sleepy city but when the railroads arrived here in 1981, they brought gamblers, gunmen, dance hall girls – and no doubt, baseball players.
• The railroads also brought lumber to O.T. Bassett. It was used to build a baseball “park” in 1894. For 25 cents patrons could sit on roughhewn boards. If spectators chose to stand, they were admitted free of charge.
• The first notable team was called “Browns” because they wore brown shirts, white pants and brown stockings.
• The El Paso Herald-Post declared in 1986 that “Baseball fever is all over town. It is epidemic.”
• Later, a City Baseball League was organized. It consisted of amateurs and semi-pros and lasted for several years.
• In 1910, El Paso succeeded in playing in a league which included Bisbee, Douglas. Clifton and Morenci and of Arizona and Cananea of Mexico.
• El Paso has had many owners and managers throughout its existence, most notably Gene Autrey of Cowboy movies.
• Also, many great players, including Jose Cardinal who allegedly went to the opposing dugout armed with a knife.
• The first known baseball layoutwas called “Rio Grande Park.” It was located on Wyoming Street across the street from KROD-TV.
• Dudley Field was built in 1925, It coincided with El Paso entrance into the Frontier League.
• Dudley Field was packedt hat opening day to see Hal Chase, who had played for the New York Giants. Two of the so-called Chicago “Black Sox” also played in the game.
• Then came Cohen Field, thanks to Jim Paul whose promotional genius had turned the team into a successful enterprise.
• Paul’s first act was to hold a contest of fans to name the team. He settled on “Diablos.”
• El Paso had grown to 30,000 in 1902. An El Paso delegation went to Dallas and Fort Worth to bid to get into the Texas League. El Paso was turned down cold.
• But the Texas League finally came calling years later. Dick Butler, president of the Texas League, invited both El Paso and Albuquerque to join the league.
• And what a grand entrance it was for El Paso. The Sun Kings, as they were known then, won the league championship in a romp their first year in the league.
• In 2014, Paul Foster created the El Paso Chihuahuas, a Minor League baseball team of the Triple-A West and the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. But that’s fodder for a future column.
