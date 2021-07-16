El Paso Animal Services will offer registered rescue partners a $125 incentive for each shelter pet they rescue thanks to a collaboration with the department’s national animal welfare partner, the Best Friends Animal Society.
In order to qualify for the incentives, local and regional rescues must be registered with El Paso Animal Services and must rescue a shelter pet that’s currently being housed at the shelter. Animals that qualify include any dog over 40 pounds; any animal with medical needs; or any adult cat 6 months or older.
The program will end on Friday, July 23.
“Summer is the peak intake season for shelters across the country, which currently makes lifesaving difficult,” Ramon Herrera, Animal Services interim director, said in a statement. “For some organizations, the challenge may simply be space in the shelter, but for others it could be financial.”
Paula Powell, Best Friends South Central senior manager, said the program helps the city’s Animal Services by freeing up space at the shelter at a time when more animals are expected to be taken in.
“Rescues already dedicate so much of their time to save animals, so if we can provide some financial support to help them with animal care and placement, we are happy to do so,” Powell said in a statement.
Information: elpasoanimalservices.org/rescues; YoungKE@elpasotexas.gov.
