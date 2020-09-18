Amor Eterno
Our beloved Alice, on your second year anniversary in Heaven, we continue to miss you tremendously.
The sound of your beautiful laughter, your sense of humor, and so many wonderful memories of our travels, and just watching movies, will never be forgotten.
If tears could build a stairway, and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. Our hearts still ache with sadness and secret tears still flow, what it means to loose you, no one will ever know.
“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me; and I give them eternal life: and they shall never perish.” – John 10:27-28
With all our love,
Your family, Boston and Sox
