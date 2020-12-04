It was established to build monuments to mark the boundary between the United States and Mexico. But along the way, it also became responsible for distributing water between the two countries.
It is the International Boundary and Water Commission, which traces its roots back to 1848, and has played an important role in El Paso’s history and development.
On the Dec. 12 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we explore the commission’s impact on El Paso with Mark Howe, an IBWC cultural resources specialist, and Gabe Duran, a former IBWC employee.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.