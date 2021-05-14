The Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing honored nearly 70 graduates during a commencement and pinning ceremony at the historic Plaza Theatre on May 8.
The school, part of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, saw 51 students complete the accelerated bachelor’s in nursing program, and 15 others complete the registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing program. Three students graduated with a master of science in nursing.
The graduates this year completed clinical rotations in local hospitals, caring for patients with COVID-19.
The Hunt School of Nursing has graduated more than 800 students to date, with 90% of those graduates staying in the region.
The school of nursing has partnerships with every hospital in El Paso, which includes both clinical rotation opportunities and job placements post-graduation, school officials said in a news release.
This year, TTUHSC El Paso is celebrating the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10-year anniversary.
