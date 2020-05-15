You may not think about it often, but wild birds use your lawn as a rest stop and place to call home. As you spruce up your lawn and garden, there are simple steps you can take to protect them and help them thrive.
According to Spencer Schock, founder of WindowAlert, makers of bird-friendly products for homes, the following changes are easy to implement in order to create a safe harbor for wild birds:
• Plant native species: Planting native species on your property is one of the most impactful ways you can improve your local environment, as well as make your lawn and garden a healthy habitat for wild birds and other fauna. Native plant species provide birds with food and places to rest and nest. Birds in turn, spread pollen and seeds, while acting as a natural pesticide.
• Make windows visible: Up to 1 billion birds die annually from striking windows in US, according to the American Bird Conservancy. The good news is that it’s relatively easy and affordable to prevent your home from being part of the problem.
Special window decals that reflect ultraviolet sunlight, a wavelength of light noticeable to birds, have been proven to substantially reduce the likelihood of bird strikes. Giving the appearance of slightly frosted translucent glass but glowing like a stoplight for birds, those from WindowAlert at windowalert.com feature a range of decorative patterns.
• Monitor cats: Monitor your cat’s time outdoors to ensure they are not terrorizing or hunting birds. An enclosed play area for your cat is the most effective way to keep birds in your yard safe from your furry companion’s natural instincts.
