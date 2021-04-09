As the days grow warmer and vaccination shots reach more arms, you may be looking ahead to getting out and about.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new recommendations that individuals who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus can start to gather in small groups, without masks, offering a measure of hope in particular to those who have missed the intimacy of double dates and dinner parties.
But after a year spent internalizing public health precautions for social distancing and mask-wearing, the prospect of readjusting to in-person social engagements may be a daunting one.
For many, it provokes a sense of profound discomfort, apprehension or ambivalence.
“It’s a new version of anxiety,” said Dr. Lucy McBride, an internist in Washington who writes a newsletter about managing the coronavirus crisis. You may discover that your continuing concerns about the virus are colliding with a new set of worries about seeing others more regularly: What am I comfortable with? How do I act? What do I say?
Here’s how some individuals and experts are starting to think about closing the social distance.
Start small.
Though you may be chafing at the confines of the lockdown, remember that it’s still not entirely safe to resume social activities as before. Across most of the country, the risk of coronavirus transmission remains high.
If you’re wary of reentry, begin with a lower-stakes outing. “It’s like little baby steps getting back into it,” said Dr. David Hilden, a Minneapolis-based internist who hosts a weekly radio show during which he answers listeners’ pandemic questions.
Understand that hanging out might take more effort.
After receiving her first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, Aditi Juneja, a New York-based lawyer, expected to feel the same flood of relief that some of her peers had described after getting theirs.
While on the phone with a friend, she started to consider future late nights and travel to far-off destinations. But after 10 minutes, she found even the fantasy versions of these scenarios exhausting.
The reality can be, too. She described the sensory overload and disorientation she felt while dining outdoors with a friend for the first time in months. “I think our ability to take inputs has really lowered,” Juneja said.
This is especially true for individuals suffering from social anxiety, for whom the lockdowns have offered some relief, and for whom reopening presents new stressors.
“Social settings are particularly demanding,” said David Badre, author of the book “On Task: How Our Brain Gets Things Done” and a professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University.
There is good news, however. You’ll most likely find it easier to relearn old behaviors than learn entirely new ones. “The key is to not avoid that effort,” Badre said. “By reengaging, you will get used to it again.”
Set boundaries
Though the past month has seen a spate of reopenings across the country, some scenarios might still set off a siren in your head. And because these facilities are open, doesn’t mean you need to go.
But what if a friend or family member does want to see a movie or dine out? If you express disagreement over what is safe, you might feel as though you are implying your companions are less responsible or unethical.
Sunita Sah, a professor at University of Cambridge and Cornell University has researched this phenomenon, which she calls “insinuation anxiety.”
In studies, Sah has found that patients frequently follow medical advice from their doctor even if they believe their doctor to have a conflict of interest.
These reactions come partly out of concern that to disagree would suggest the other person is not trustworthy.
A similar situation can play out if you’re confronted with someone whose attitude toward public health protocols differs from your own.
Sah’s research has shown that when individuals have the opportunity to weigh their decisions in private, they are less likely to experience this anxiety and do something that makes them uncomfortable.
She recommended writing down the boundaries that you would like to adhere to and taking time before agreeing to someone else’s plan.
Tough conversations
Over the past year, public health guidance often wildly varied on federal, state and even city levels, with some areas flinging open their doors while experts still advised caution.
This has also been reflected in interpersonal relationships. It’s created friction between couples, families and friends, and prompted individuals to ask challenging, sometimes seemingly intrusive questions.
Now, you may be adding “Are you vaccinated?” to that list.
Still, it will continue to be important to have these conversations in the coming months.
“This isn’t abstract,” said Marci Gleason, an associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin whose lab has been surveying relationships in quarantine.
“It comes directly to the question of whether we can socialize with others or not, in the way that they want to.”
Sometimes, it can feel like a proxy battle over how much you value each other’s friendship.
Be open about your own fears and vulnerabilities, and make it clear that when you disagree, you’re expressing your own preference and not rejecting the other person.
Take your time
It’s OK if you don’t feel ready to see people socially. You may have found that your mental health is served best when you have time for calm and rest,” McBride said.
So pace yourself while considering the benefits of getting back out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.