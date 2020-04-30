With many local restaurants hurting financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, several initiatives continue promoting those that offer pick up and delivery services.
While cities and states begin opening for business, not all will be able to spring back into full operation mode.
Here are a few ways you can help, whether it’s buying from them directly or donating to a fund to assist them.
El Paso Food & Beverage Workers Fund
The fund is managed by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. Donations are distributed by Workforce Solutions Borderplex to those who have been laid off or are working significantly reduced hours.
To apply or donate: pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/ep-workers-fund
Mail donations: PDN Community Foundation, 221 N. Kansas St., Ste. 1900, El Paso, TX 79901
Support Local
Some Facebook groups are serving as a resource for local restaurants to post about their businesses, including:
- To-Go Restaurants & Food Trucks EPTX
El Paso Businesses Stand Together
- 915 Restaurants Quarantine Promos
Feed the Frontline, El Paso
Donations are used to buy meals from local restaurants that then get delivered to area hospitals.
Info: 915-317-6391; feedelpaso.org; @feedthefrontlineelpaso on Facebook; feedelpaso on Twitter and Instagram
Comfort Catering El Paso
Donations are used to buy meals from local restaurants that then get delivered to area hospitals.
Info: gofundme.com and search Comfort Catering El Paso; @ComfortCatering on Facebook
