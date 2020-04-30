With many local restaurants hurting financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, several initiatives continue promoting those that offer pick up and delivery services.

While cities and states begin opening for business, not all will be able to spring back into full operation mode. 

Here are a few ways you can help, whether it’s buying from them directly or donating to a fund to assist them.

 

El Paso Food & Beverage Workers Fund

The fund is managed by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. Donations are distributed by Workforce Solutions Borderplex to those who have been laid off or are working significantly reduced hours.

To apply or donate: pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/ep-workers-fund

Mail donations: PDN Community Foundation, 221 N. Kansas St., Ste. 1900, El Paso, TX 79901

 

Support Local

Some Facebook groups are serving as a resource for local restaurants to post about their businesses, including:

  • To-Go Restaurants & Food Trucks EPTX

  • El Paso Businesses Stand Together

  • 915 Restaurants Quarantine Promos

 

Feed the Frontline, El Paso

Donations are used to buy meals from local restaurants that then get delivered to area hospitals.

Info: 915-317-6391; feedelpaso.org; @feedthefrontlineelpaso on Facebook; feedelpaso on Twitter and Instagram

 

Comfort Catering El Paso

Donations are used to buy meals from local restaurants that then get delivered to area hospitals.

Info: gofundme.com and search Comfort Catering El Paso; @ComfortCatering on Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.