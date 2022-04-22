Imagine being immersed in a three-dimensional world of “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” “Café Terrace at Night” or iconic art pieces by Vincent Van Gogh.
The “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” – described as a rich and unique multimedia experience – is coming to the El Paso County Coliseum in December.
The exhibit combines both still and moving art, featuring more than 300 masterpieces projected on walls, ceilings and floors. A musical score accompanies the walk through, which takes about an hour to complete.
“Using the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls and dances as it refocuses into the flowers, cafes and landscapes of his famous artworks,” a press release on the exhibit states.
Born in Holland in 1853, Van Gogh is considered one of the world’s greatest painters – working as a teacher, preacher and missionary before beginning to draw while evangelizing in a coal mining district, according to the Van Gogh Museum.
The self-taught artist produced some 900 paintings and more than 1,000 drawings – including more than 30 self-portraits – over a decade before he committed suicide in 1890.
Recognized for its dramatic brush work that shaped expressionism, fauvism and early abstraction, his work gained attention following his death, particularly after a showing of more than 70 of his paintings in Paris in 1901.
Among his most famous work are “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “The Bedroom at Arles,”
Fraught with mental illness throughout his life, Van Gogh famously cut off part of his own ear after threating fellow artist Gaugin with a knife. He committed himself to an asylum.
The exhibit will be in El Paso Dec. 16 to Jan. 30.
