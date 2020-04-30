Today the statue of Cristo Rey, Christ the Redeemer, is a beacon of hope for those who live in the El Paso region.
Its origins are traced back to a priest, a sculptor and a small community that worked together to build the shrine during another time of crisis, the Great Depression.
Saturday, May 10 on “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with El Pasoan Ruben Escandon Jr. about the history of Mount Cristo Rey and what it means today.
Escandon was raised in the Calavera neighborhood of Smeltertown, the community that built the shrine. He also has stories about what is was like growing up in the shadow of Asarco.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.