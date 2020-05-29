Families trickled into the Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Memorial Day May 25 to honor the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The traditional ceremonies, including placing of American flags by the Boy Scouts, were canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
