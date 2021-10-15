El Paso is home to one of the top interior designers in the country.
Fabiola Salayandia is $25,000 richer after winning the Hogar de HGTV’s reality TV show competition ‘Hogar Star’ on Monday, Oct. 11.
Salayandia competed against interior designers from Miami, New York City and Los Angeles.
“I’ve done television before, and I knew I wanted to do this. Being on a reality TV show was a dream for me. I’m not sure if I would do it again because of the pressure and the created situations that could make you stumble,” the 36-year-old said from her El Paso home.
Salayandia, a Juárez native who moved to El Paso 15 years ago, applied for the Spanish speaking channel’s casting call on the last day of their search in May.
“I was browsing through social media and saw it. Hogar de HGTV called me back in about 20 minutes after I applied. They liked my portfolio and video. They asked me for more videos.”
Salayandia and seven other interior designers were selected to compete from a pool of 800 interior designers from around the U.S. The show was filmed in Miami for about one month.
Salayandia, an EPCC interior design graduate, has been in the business for 13 years, starting her own business 10 years ago working in high-end residential design and some commercial design.
Aside from lots of upcoming projects, she’ll be participating in a TV show with Discovery Channel.
“The network will be evaluating ratings of Hogar de HGTV, ‘Hogar Star.’ I’ve felt love and support from my city. I hope to bring something back to it, and the whole state,” she said. “I represented the whole state. I want to show the world that El Paso is full of talent.”
