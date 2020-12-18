Though the grand holiday events that typically attract crowds by the thousands won’t be happening, you can still take in some holiday lights across town.
But remember, when you walk down the street and say hello to friends you know, do so from six feet away and always with your face mask on.
The lights at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown will remain on display through Sunday, Jan. 3.
You can also catch the lights at the Eastridge Neighborhood – off McRae Boulevard near Eastwood High School. Please keep in mind those are private homes, so no loitering or littering.
You can also drive through Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta, for its annual Lights on the Lake displays. You won’t be allowed to exit your vehicle, but you can drive through from 5 to 9 p.m. daily with free admission into the park. No food trucks, vendors or entertainment will be on site as in years past.
You can also take the family on a Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 17-24. Displays to view from your car include Candyland, Frozen and Nightmare Before Christmas. Cost is $50. Information at 915-534-4229 or @ElPasoColiseum on Facebook.
Here’s a glimpse at some displays from San Jacinto Plaza and the Eastridge Neighborhood with photos by El Paso Inc.’s Jorge Salgado.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
