Holiday activities 101: exploring local museums

Anytime is a good time for family time, but the holidays make it extra special.
If you’re ready to switch things up, take a ride on the creative side and plan a trip to the numerous museums in El Paso or sign up for upcoming classes in a variety of fields.
El Paso Inc. rounds up exhibitions available now through the new year. Here’s what you can find at the El Paso Museum of Art and the El Paso Museum of History:
1 Arts Festival Plaza
915-212-0300
epma.art
@ElPasoMuseumofArt on Facebook and Instagram
Michael Namingha: Altered Landscapes
Through Jan. 2, 2022
Altered Landscapes is a series of abstract photography-based works that address the environmental impact of the oil industry around New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon, a national historic park sacred to the ancestral Puebloans.
Brett Weston in the 1940s
Through Jan. 9, 2022
Catch this collection of black and white photographs shot in the 1940s in White Sands, New Mexico, and nearby areas.
The modern style images, a gift from the Christian Keesee Collection, depict nature and landscapes with elegance, abstract volumes and patterns.
Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday
Through March 12, 2022
The large-scale fashion and video art exhibition that celebrates the trend-setting couturiers, photographers, and video artists who made the 90s an iconic decade worthy of its current revival.
915-212-0320
@epmuseumofhistory on Facebook & Instagram
EPMH Interactive Digital Wall
DIGIE is located at the El Paso Museum of History entrance and features a vast collection of images and videos that showcase numerous times, themes, and subjects. The community can upload their own collection of pictures and share their life stories with others.
1st Floor, Gallery B
Through March 13, 2022
The exhibit shares the history of Lucha Libre and its connections to the border region. Heard about it? Time to explore it! Tour the gallery to check out memorabilia related to local Lucha Libre history.
El Paso’s Homegrown: World War II
2nd Floor, Gallery E
Through Aug 28, 2022
The exhibit explores WWII’s impact on the borderland through a combination of collection and community contributions, including Company E, the European and Pacific theatres of the war, the Bracero program, and Tom Lea’s work as a war correspondent.
The Devil You Say! The Saintly and Not So Saintly, In Folk Art
2nd Floor, Gallery D
The exhibit highlights the ascribed Christian concept of duality and how that concept has historically shaped folk-art practices in the Americas. It’s a blend of information, objects of intense personal devotion, and fun. Works include a variety of paintings and printed matter.
Resilience: Remembering August 3rd
1st Floor, Lobby Gallery
The touching exhibition highlights the El Paso community’s strength, endurance, and love in the face of adversity. Resilience is this community’s hallmark, as it collectively heals and stands strong in love in the face of racism and hate.
Changing Pass: People, Land & Memory
1st Floor, Permanent Exhibition Gallery
The museum’s permanent exhibition reflects more than 1,000 years of the El Paso del Norte region’s history. This exhibition begins with early Indigenous settlers and concludes with the Bracero Program in the 20th century.
Neighborhoods And Shared Memories: Sunset Heights
2nd Floor, Neighborhoods Gallery
This unique exhibit covers one of El Paso’s most historic neighborhoods, Sunset Heights. See reveal treasured objects, and explore how people, religion, politics, architecture, prairie, and educational significance evolved over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.