Hueco Tanks is a natural wonder full of rock art, history and remarkable places to climb and picnic.
The Magoffin Home is an architectural gem built by a multicultural family that helped build El Paso.
They are both Texas state historic sites, open for visitors who want to explore the rich history and cultural heritage of the El Paso region.
On the Dec. 5 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we delve into the cultural history of Hueco Tanks with anthropologist David Carmichael.
Then we explore the impact of the Magoffin family and their historic hacienda on El Paso with site manager Jeff Harris and program specialist Machelle Ranglewood.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM.
For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.