Revolutions have been fought here. Presidents have visited here. And even as history was being made, a rich cultural heritage was emerging here that connects countries and people across centuries.
On the April 10 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the special guest is El Paso historian Bernie Sargent.
He’ll detail the momentous events in El Paso history that helped shape the American Southwest for 400 years, from the 1500s to the 1930s.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
