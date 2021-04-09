El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, or the Royal Road to the Interior, runs through San Elizario and across long stretches of El Paso County. But the historic highway, built four centuries ago at the order of the Spanish king, also went south Mexico City and north to the Santa Fe area.
And along its path grew villages and cities and cultures that still influence the American Southwest, the United States and Mexico.
Now a new nonprofit has been established to inform people in both counties about the history of the Camino Real.
On the April 17 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, guest Al Borrego from San Elizario discusses the Cultural Heritage Society of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
